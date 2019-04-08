Home Beauty Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection
Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection

April 8, 2019

Hello beauties!

Feels like summertime when I’m looking at Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection. Especially when I see that gorgeous packaging of their new Sunkiss Bronzer. 🙂

The Mediterranean Escape collection invites you to go glamorously off the grid with tones and textures inspired by carefree days in the sun – and the wonders they work on your skin.

Taking the coveted matte lip to brand new heights, this contemporary lip colour envelops lips in pigment-rich mattifying powders and silky conditioners for an unbeatably comfortable, non-drying finish. A slimline design makes one-handed application effortless, so you can transform your look with a flick of the hand to achieve professional results.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK – Now at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection

Mediterranean Escape Sunkiss Bronze Veil – Limited Edition – $48.00 / £30.00

  • Riviera Sun

A limited-edition illuminating veil that gives skin a sun-kissed look. This universally flattering lightweight balm can be applied to the face, décolletage, legs or arms to give skin a summer glow. Its creamy texture glides onto skin, leaving behind a sheer, bronze illumination with a dewy finish.

Mediterranean Escape Glacé Touch Gloss – Limited Edition – $28.00 / £23.00

  • Dreamer
  • Laissx Fair
  • Nomade
  • Oasis

A lightweight, glossy formula that provides sheer, vibrant color to eyes, cheeks and lips. It creates a natural-looking flush of color thanks to light-catching pearls, while coconut and cucumber water provide hydration and a cushiony balm texture.

Mediterranean Escape Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick – £22.50

  • Seaside
  • Cabana
  • Soulful
  • Optimist

Achieve the ultimate pin-up lip with Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick from the Mediterranean Escape collection. Delivering intense colour in a single stroke, this creamy, long-lasting lipstick is as soft, sumptuous and saturated as pure velvet.

Mediterranean Escape Caviar Stick – £24.00

  • Off the Grid
  • Poolside
  • Mystic Gold
  • Azure

The multi-purpose Caviar Stick Eye Colour from Laura Mercier’s Mediterranean Escape Collection is an endlessly versatile eyeshadow crayon with a creamy, longwearing crease- and transfer-resistant formula.

Enjoy the entire Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection…

