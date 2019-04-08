Hello beauties!

Feels like summertime when I’m looking at Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection. Especially when I see that gorgeous packaging of their new Sunkiss Bronzer. 🙂

The Mediterranean Escape collection invites you to go glamorously off the grid with tones and textures inspired by carefree days in the sun – and the wonders they work on your skin.

Taking the coveted matte lip to brand new heights, this contemporary lip colour envelops lips in pigment-rich mattifying powders and silky conditioners for an unbeatably comfortable, non-drying finish. A slimline design makes one-handed application effortless, so you can transform your look with a flick of the hand to achieve professional results.

Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection

Riviera Sun

A limited-edition illuminating veil that gives skin a sun-kissed look. This universally flattering lightweight balm can be applied to the face, décolletage, legs or arms to give skin a summer glow. Its creamy texture glides onto skin, leaving behind a sheer, bronze illumination with a dewy finish.

Dreamer

Laissx Fair

Nomade

Oasis

A lightweight, glossy formula that provides sheer, vibrant color to eyes, cheeks and lips. It creates a natural-looking flush of color thanks to light-catching pearls, while coconut and cucumber water provide hydration and a cushiony balm texture.

Seaside

Cabana

Soulful

Optimist

Achieve the ultimate pin-up lip with Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick from the Mediterranean Escape collection. Delivering intense colour in a single stroke, this creamy, long-lasting lipstick is as soft, sumptuous and saturated as pure velvet.

Off the Grid

Poolside

Mystic Gold

Azure

The multi-purpose Caviar Stick Eye Colour from Laura Mercier’s Mediterranean Escape Collection is an endlessly versatile eyeshadow crayon with a creamy, longwearing crease- and transfer-resistant formula.

Enjoy the entire Laura Mercier Mediterranean Escape Summer 2019 Collection…