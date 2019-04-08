Hello sweeties!
If you are still under the spell of natural shades then you must take a look at Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle by Violette 2019 Collection. If you are looking for more intense and playful shades then Estee Lauder Pure Envy Eyeshadow Palette may be right up your alley.
Oh Naturelle! The New Collection by Violette. Influencer, Makeup Artist and Estée Lauder Global Beauty Director. Nudes for your skin tone, your style, your look. So many ways to go bare, you’ll blush.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s for by Violette Collection | UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges (for the New Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette) | soon at Nordstrom, Saks, Liberty London, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods
Estee Lauder by Violette 2019 Collection
Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle! Face & Eye Palette by Violette – Limited Edition – $48.00
A limited-edition palette with 8 shades for face and eyes, each more subtle, soft or sensual than the next.
Mix, match, go light, go deep. Create all the moods of nude to go with your style, your look, your skin tone. Voilà–nobody glows like you, naturally sheer and sexy.
SHADES:
- 1 – A white gold shimmer
- 2 – A peach shimmer
- 3 – A rose gold shimmer
- 4 – A bronze shimmer
- 5 – A light peach with a gold pearl
- 6 – A soft warm pink
- 7 – A burnt peach with a gold pearl
- 8 – A dark amber
Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle! Eyeshadow Palette by Violette – Limited Edition – $54.00
A limited-edition 01 Oh Natur eye palette with 15 nude shades, each more subtle, sultry, soft or sensual than the next.
Mix, match, go light, go deep. Create all the moods of nude to go with your style, your look, your skin tone. Voilà–a look for your eyes only, naturally sheer and sexy. Oh Naturelle! The New Collection by Violette. Influencer, Makeup Artist and Estée Lauder Global Beauty Director. Nudes for your skin tone, your style, your look. So many ways to go bare, you’ll blush.
SHADES:
- Shade 1: Matte ripe peach
- Shade 2: Shimmering bubble gum
- Shade 3: Light nude
- Shade 4: Peachy nude
- Shade 5: Suntanned nude
- Shade 6: Peach champagne
- Shade 7: Medium brown taupe
- Shade 8: Cinnamon brown
- Shade 9: Toasted peach
- Shade 10: Copper plum
- Shade 11: Soft bronze
- Shade 12: Pink-red copper
- Shade 13: Red copper
- Shade 14: Red earth
- Shade 15: Soft black
Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle! Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor by Violette – Limited Edition – $28.00
SHADES:
- Oh L (Matte finish)
- Nude (Matte finish)
- Oh N (Matte finish)
- Unde (Matte finish)
Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette – New – £42.00
With a powder formula that’s so plush it feels creamy, Este? Lauder’s Pure Colour Envy Eyeshadow effortlessly glides on and blends with ease. Whether applied wet or dry, the ultra-fine powder feels completely weightless yet lasts all day. In a range of matte and shimmer shades, the palette is filled with 12 shades that let you switch things up from natural to intense and dramatic.
Enjoy more photos of Estee Lauder by Violette 2019 Collection…