Hello sweeties!

If you are still under the spell of natural shades then you must take a look at Estee Lauder Oh Naturelle by Violette 2019 Collection. If you are looking for more intense and playful shades then Estee Lauder Pure Envy Eyeshadow Palette may be right up your alley.

Oh Naturelle! The New Collection by Violette. Influencer, Makeup Artist and Estée Lauder Global Beauty Director. Nudes for your skin tone, your style, your look. So many ways to go bare, you’ll blush.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s for by Violette Collection | UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges (for the New Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette) | soon at Nordstrom, Saks, Liberty London, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder by Violette 2019 Collection

A limited-edition palette with 8 shades for face and eyes, each more subtle, soft or sensual than the next.

Mix, match, go light, go deep. Create all the moods of nude to go with your style, your look, your skin tone. Voilà–nobody glows like you, naturally sheer and sexy.

SHADES:

1 – A white gold shimmer

2 – A peach shimmer

3 – A rose gold shimmer

4 – A bronze shimmer

5 – A light peach with a gold pearl

6 – A soft warm pink

7 – A burnt peach with a gold pearl

8 – A dark amber

A limited-edition 01 Oh Natur eye palette with 15 nude shades, each more subtle, sultry, soft or sensual than the next.

Mix, match, go light, go deep. Create all the moods of nude to go with your style, your look, your skin tone. Voilà–a look for your eyes only, naturally sheer and sexy. Oh Naturelle! The New Collection by Violette. Influencer, Makeup Artist and Estée Lauder Global Beauty Director. Nudes for your skin tone, your style, your look. So many ways to go bare, you’ll blush.

SHADES:

Shade 1: Matte ripe peach

Shade 2: Shimmering bubble gum

Shade 3: Light nude

Shade 4: Peachy nude

Shade 5: Suntanned nude

Shade 6: Peach champagne

Shade 7: Medium brown taupe

Shade 8: Cinnamon brown

Shade 9: Toasted peach

Shade 10: Copper plum

Shade 11: Soft bronze

Shade 12: Pink-red copper

Shade 13: Red copper

Shade 14: Red earth

Shade 15: Soft black

SHADES:

Oh L (Matte finish)

Nude (Matte finish)

Oh N (Matte finish)

Unde (Matte finish)

With a powder formula that’s so plush it feels creamy, Este? Lauder’s Pure Colour Envy Eyeshadow effortlessly glides on and blends with ease. Whether applied wet or dry, the ultra-fine powder feels completely weightless yet lasts all day. In a range of matte and shimmer shades, the palette is filled with 12 shades that let you switch things up from natural to intense and dramatic.

Enjoy more photos of Estee Lauder by Violette 2019 Collection…