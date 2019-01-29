Home Beauty Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude 2019 Foundation
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude 2019 Foundation

January 30, 2019

Hello beauties!

We will be getting a new foundation line this season. Get ready to welcome the new Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude in the 2019. It will be available in 40 shades to address every skin color. Good job Lancome! Finally we get to see an inclusive foundation range from the French brand and it was long overdue!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at Sephora US

UK Launch Date – 13 February 2019 at Lancome UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

France Launch Date – March 2019 at Sephora Fr

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude 2019 Foundation

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude – New – Permanent – £33.50 / €40.00

The new Idole Ultra Wear Nude foundation comes to complete the range with a more natural and glowy look. You have to keep in mind that the classic Ultra Idole has quite a matte finish. This new one will give you a “second skin” effect with the same long lasting effect.

I’m personally seeing this one as an improved version, more lighweight, sheer, but still mattifying, perfect for day-to-day wear.

If I got you curious about trying out this foundation and you don’t want to wait until the launch date, you can actually find it online on several websites. I for example spot it today on a lower price on Sabbioni.it.

It’s not the first product that I’ve spotted online in the last few months on different websites even though it hasn’t officially launched.

I may be out of topic here but I did spotted products from other brands as well on different websites that are new to me. I’ve seen different Instagram pages (from Asia mostly) that are selling products that haven’t been launched yet. Like the other day I spotted an entire Summer 2019 Collection from a prestigious brand posted on a website that offered products from a lot high end brands. They all offered international shipping so they got me curious to tell you the truth. 🙂

