Hello beauties!
Welcome three limited edition shades of Dior Rouge Dior Valentine’s Day 2019 lipstick.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the iconic lipstick from the house of Dior is decorated with Christian Dior’s lucky star and romantic hearts.
This flamboyant Rouge Dior, available in three highly desirable shades, is housed in an elegant metallic couture case. This limited-edition version of the sensual Dior signature is a true fashion and beauty essential.
Availability
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Dior
Dior Rouge Dior Valentine’s Day 2019 Lipstick
Dior Rouge Dior – Valentines Day Limited Edition – £31.00
These three babies are not only limited edition but online exclusive. So check them out online now. I do hope they will get in the stores as well. 🙂
Shades:
- 080 Red Smile – bright red (Satin)
- 520 Feel Good – vibrant pink (Satin)
- 999 – classic red