Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin is a limited edition lip kit that is released exclusively at Selfridges. I own two of Huda’s lip kits and I admit I like the metallic case packaging. I use the tin now to store my mini Huda Beauty lip products. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusive to Selfridges

HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday 2018

A Selfridges exclusive, Huda Beauty’s limited-edition Lip Tin gives her signature contoured lip look a Christmas-ready twist. Shaping and filling the lips with the delicately muted red-toned matte Cheerleader shade, it combines with the rich gold and pink pearls of the Saucy Lip Strobe to create a glittering finish that’s oh-so festive. Combine these carefully curated colours to create an ombré effect, or use individually for a subtle finish.

The kit includes:

ILip Contour in Cheerleader 1.2g

Liquid Matte Lipstick in Cheerleader 1.9ml

Lip Strobe in Saucy 2ml

