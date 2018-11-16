Home Beauty HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday 2018
Beauty

HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday 2018

November 17, 2018

Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin is a limited edition lip kit that is released exclusively at Selfridges. I own two of Huda’s lip kits and I admit I like the metallic case packaging. I use the tin now to store my mini Huda Beauty lip products. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusive to Selfridges

HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday 2018

Huda Beauty Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin – Limited Edition – £29.00

A Selfridges exclusive, Huda Beauty’s limited-edition Lip Tin gives her signature contoured lip look a Christmas-ready twist. Shaping and filling the lips with the delicately muted red-toned matte Cheerleader shade, it combines with the rich gold and pink pearls of the Saucy Lip Strobe to create a glittering finish that’s oh-so festive. Combine these carefully curated colours to create an ombré effect, or use individually for a subtle finish.

The kit includes:

  • ILip Contour in Cheerleader 1.2g
  • Liquid Matte Lipstick in Cheerleader 1.9ml
  • Lip Strobe in Saucy 2ml

