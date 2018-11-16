Hello beauties!
Huda Beauty Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin is a limited edition lip kit that is released exclusively at Selfridges. I own two of Huda’s lip kits and I admit I like the metallic case packaging. I use the tin now to store my mini Huda Beauty lip products. 🙂
Availability
UK Launch Date – Now exclusive to Selfridges
HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday 2018
Huda Beauty Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin – Limited Edition – £29.00
A Selfridges exclusive, Huda Beauty’s limited-edition Lip Tin gives her signature contoured lip look a Christmas-ready twist. Shaping and filling the lips with the delicately muted red-toned matte Cheerleader shade, it combines with the rich gold and pink pearls of the Saucy Lip Strobe to create a glittering finish that’s oh-so festive. Combine these carefully curated colours to create an ombré effect, or use individually for a subtle finish.
The kit includes:
- ILip Contour in Cheerleader 1.2g
- Liquid Matte Lipstick in Cheerleader 1.9ml
- Lip Strobe in Saucy 2ml