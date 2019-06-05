Hello sweeties!

Gary Goldfaden, MD is a practicing dermatologist and the creator of Golfaden MD products. A few months ago I purchased several products from his range but for now I’ll start with Goldfaden MD Detox Clarifying Facial Wash review.

Moving to London offered me the possibility to discover, purchase and have access to a variety of brands that weren’t even on the market back home. So purchasing and trying out Goldfaden MD range came naturally when someone recommended me to try out the brand. As I mentioned before, I have a combination and sensitive skin type and I do love foamy facial washes.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at Credo, Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, Look Fantastic, SpaceNK

Goldfaden MD Detox Clarifying Facial Wash Review

Goldfaden MD Detox Detox Clarifying Facial Wash ($35.00 /£32.00 for 120 ml / 4 fl oz) is a power-packed foaming cleanser specially designed for problematic skin, which penetrates deep into pores to remove even the most stubborn dirt and oil.

With my combo skin I thought I will get along with this facial wash which not only cleanses but exfoliates at the same time.

Let’s talk Ingredients

Water, Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Decyl Glucoside, Marrubium Vulgare Meristem Cell Culture, Xanthan Gum Phoenix Dactylifera (Date) Fruit Extract Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Lactobacillus Ferment, Citrus Paradisi (Pink Grapefruit) Fruit Extract Citrus Medica Limonum Extract Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Litsea Extract, Citrus Noblis (Mandarin Orange) Fruit Extract Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Extract Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate Sodium Hydroxide.

Among the first ingredients you can easily spot sodium cocoamphoacetate and decyl glucoside which are two gentle cleansing agents that help water mix with oils and dirt so they can be rinsed away.

Glycolic and lactic acids have the task to remove dead cells so that’s a plus especially for someone with combo and oily skin types. These ingredients make skin softer and brighter but they work better when left on the skin for several hours. Since I also mentioned that I have sensitive skin as well I can’t tolerate these acids for long so I’m looking just for a gentle exfoliation so a facial wash sounds perfect for me.

The texture and How it Works:

It has a foamy texture which is super lightweight and feels like a cloud on the skin. I like the packaging as well as it is very practical to use and squeezing just a pump is enough for me for one application. Is enough to just mix it with water and gently massage it onto my skin.

Now to tell you the truth, I used this product only for a week and then I passed it to my boyfriend who used the whole product till the end. It would be ideal if you can leave the product onto your face for about a minute to act and give time to those exfoliating acids to do the best job. I honestly couldn’t as I couldn’t stand the smell. It smells like an organic product, no fragrance that would irritate me, but just the smell itself was not something that I could stand.

I used Goldfaden MD Detox Clarifying Face Wash in the morning to remove excess oil and other small impurities. Honestly is not the kind of cleaners that you can count to remove your makeup so you’d better use it as a second step in your double cleansing routine. I guess that’s why I prefer to use it in the morning after I wake up and I don’t have any makeup on.

If you are looking for just one cleanser who can remove your makeup at the same time then I’ll use an oil-based cleanser to do this “dirty” work. 🙂 Otherwise Detox Clarifying Face Wash does a pretty good job on removing traces of dirty, excess oil, small impurities and leaves your skin clean, soft and doesn’t dry it out.

I’m curious to know if you lovelies tried any products from Goldfaden MD and what are your thoughts. Do let me know if you used this cleanser as well and what do you think of it. 🙂