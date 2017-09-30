Home Beauty Essie Social Lights Fall Winter 2017 Collection
Beauty

Essie Social Lights Fall Winter 2017 Collection

September 30, 2017

Hello beauties!

Essie Social Lights Collection is launching soon with six new shades. Truly appropriated colors to be worn during the cold season. There’s another Essie nail polish collection launching in December, Galaxy Metals, but I like the Social Lights shades better. The luxurious dark colors are also office appropriated, for fun parties at the end of the year.

Availability

International Launch Date – October 2017

Essie Social Lights Fall Winter 2017 Collection

Essie Nail Polish – $9.00

  • Ring In The Bling – red (mother of pearl)
  • Be Cherry – red and crimson (cream)
  • Suit And Tied – beige-sandy (cream)
  • Social Lights – amber (shimmer)
  • On Your Mistletoes – dark grayish-greenish-blue (cream)
  • New Year New Hue – red-violet (cream)

Enjoy…

1 comment
3
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Duos Spring 2014

January 28, 2014

BeYu Summer 2013 Pastel Meets Neon Collection –...

July 6, 2013

Essence Trend Edition “Into the Wild”

April 8, 2010

Chic enjoyed reading

November 29, 2009

China Glaze Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away Collection...

August 26, 2012

Bobbi Brown Makeup Collection & Gift Sets for...

September 16, 2013

OPI Hello Kitty GelColor 2016 Collection

August 10, 2015

Clarins Opalescence Collection Spring 2014

November 25, 2013

OPI Nordic Fall Winter 2014 Collection

May 3, 2014

Kinetics Very Berry Nail Polish – Review, Swatches,...

March 14, 2014

1 comment

essie winter 2017 November 22, 2017 - 3:11 pm

A really great collection with beautiful colours 🙂

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet