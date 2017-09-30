Hello beauties!

Essie Social Lights Collection is launching soon with six new shades. Truly appropriated colors to be worn during the cold season. There’s another Essie nail polish collection launching in December, Galaxy Metals, but I like the Social Lights shades better. The luxurious dark colors are also office appropriated, for fun parties at the end of the year.

Availability

International Launch Date – October 2017

Essie Social Lights Fall Winter 2017 Collection

Essie Nail Polish – $9.00

Ring In The Bling – red (mother of pearl)

Be Cherry – red and crimson (cream)

Suit And Tied – beige-sandy (cream)

Social Lights – amber (shimmer)

On Your Mistletoes – dark grayish-greenish-blue (cream)

New Year New Hue – red-violet (cream)

