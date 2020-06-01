Hello beauties!

The beginning of Summer brings with it the new Dior Miss Dior Scented Blooming Powder to join the already famous Miss Dior line. It will be available in limited quantities so if you like the scent of Miss Dior fragrance you may enjoy the new Blooming Powder as well as an addition to your collection.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. Launch Date – June 2020 at SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Selfridges, Escentual, Harrods

[sh

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Powder

Miss Dior Scented Blooming Powder creates a feminine atmosphere by spreading the scent of flowers softly when placed on the skin. A soft feather puff is included, so you can apply the powder on your neck or wrist to enjoy the soft scent of a light fragrance.

RELATED: Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

You can use the new Miss Dior body powder on the parts of your body where you want to catch the light, like you decolletage or shoulders. You’ll be able to enjoy the delicate glitter which will softly highlight those areas. Dior Miss Dior Scented Blooming Powder comes in a pretty pink case that looks very feminine and girly at the same time.

Dior Miss Dior collection also features other body care products like the hair mist and body milk. If you like the feminine Miss Dior fragrance you can use all these products to create a deep scent that will linger even more on your skin.