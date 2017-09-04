Hello beauties!

You know I’m a teaser, so today I will enjoy “torturing” you with some products from Dior Holiday 2017 Collection. Actually this is not the main collection, but only the palettes and some of the sets launching for Christmas 2017. I will post Dior Holiday 2017 Makeup Collection details soon. If you are interested and want to see more of the upcoming sets, just let me know and I will update this post. There will be skincare and fragrance sets, but I just choose mostly makeup for today.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – End Sept/ October 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus

Dior Holiday 2017 Palettes & Sets

In the first photo you see the new Dior Holiday 2017 Modern Classic Eye & Lip Palette. Is new and limited edition. The palette features six eye shadows and three lip colors along with a duo-ended brush.

Dior Eyeshadow Palette also comes a limited edition and features five eye colors. If you like browns and nudes all together, then I’m sure this one will be a good option. You have some satin finishes in here that will look great for a festive makeup look.

Dior Classic Eye Brush Set will be a nice addition to your brush collection. This is a luxurious makeup brush set featuring 5 essential pieces: Foundation Brush, Powder Brush, Eyeshadow Brush, Eyeliner Brush and Lip Brush.

Now moving on to the combo sets of makeup and skincare. I thought this new Dior Holiday 2017 Blue Set looks interesting. Includes six makeup and skincare products in full and travel sizes. First you got the full size Dior Ultra-Perfect Cushion Foundation and shades No.010 and No.020 to choose from. Second, you’ll get two full size colors of the newly released Dior Double Rouge (swatches, photos). The rest are travel size samples, but with enough product inside to last you a few applications. Diorskin Forever Foundation in No.020 comes in the 5 ml version, while Capture Totale Dream Skin has 5 ml and Dior One Essential 7 ml. Everything comes packed in a chic, round Dior pouch.

Dior Holiday 2017 Addict Lip Set features six lip products in full size and travel size, packed in an elegant Dior red pouch. You get a full size of Dior Addict and you have four shades to choose from. Other full size products are Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, Lip Maximizer and Dior Addict Lip Tattoo while you also get two travel sizes items of Dior Lip Maximizer and Rouge Lipstick

Enjoy more photos…

UPDATE!