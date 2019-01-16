Hello beauties!

Almost every brand now comes up with a limited edition collection dedicated to the New Chinese Year. So here we have the new YSL Chinese New Year 2019 Collection. Basically at this point we have only one limited edition item, Touche Eclat Le Cushion Hope & Fortune Edition. There will be more products added to this collection.

Canada Launch Date – Now at YSL Canada

YSL Chinese New Year 2019 Collection

YSL Beauty celebrates the Chinese New Year with majestic colors. An imperial blue & gold lines for a splendid and modern Touche Eclat Cushion Collector encapsulating B10 popular shade. The gold lines and colours were inspired by an Ancient Chinese legend: the Koi carp climbing the waterfalls of yellow river until it metamorphoses into an extraordinary beautiful dragon. Symbol of hope and fortune, accomplish bravely your biggest dreams.

A light application of Touche Éclat Cushion gives a natural finish making it ideal for on-the-go touch ups, gym makeup & instant radiance to take your look from day to night. Build Touche Éclat Cushion for a flawless radiant finish, the travel-friendly format makes it a holiday and festival makeup essential.

The foundation is ideal for those with dry and normal skin type.

BENEFITS

Customizable radiance: a luminous glow from sheer to intense. Customizable coverage: a flawless complexion from natural to fuller coverage. Cooling hydration: a light and blendable texture, enriched with a moisturising and antioxidant complex, for a fresh and radiant complexion.

