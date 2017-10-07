Home Beauty Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Heavy Metals Palette
Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Heavy Metals Palette

October 7, 2017

Hello beauties!

We have our first sneak peek at Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Collection. Just posted yesterday on Instagram by Wende Zomnir. Gosh, I want to see more than this gorgeous Urban Decay Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette. I may not be into blue and green shades, but there are plenty others that I like. 🙂 I’ll post more details when information becomes available.

Introducing our first ever all metallic eyeshadow palette — Heavy Metals! These are the creamiest, most amazing, shiny metallics we’ve ever created.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Urban Decay

Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette – New

  • Ground
  • Aluminium
  • Spandex
  • Dive
  • Metalhead
  • Punk Runk
  • Mullet
  • Amp
  • Twisted
  • Glamrock
  • Bass
  • Glory
  • Demo
  • Starfire
  • Afterparty
  • Angelfire
  • Roadie
  • Maiden
  • Scream
  • Acoustic
2
genevieve November 28, 2017 - 4:19 am

I think this palette will prove to be cumbersome the way it has been designed. It would have been much better to sell each section separately. However they are beautiful shades.

