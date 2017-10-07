Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Heavy Metals Palette

Hello beauties!
We have our first sneak peek at Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Collection. Just posted yesterday on Instagram by Wende Zomnir. Gosh, I want to see more than this gorgeous Urban Decay Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette. I may not be into blue and green shades, but there are plenty others that I like. 🙂 I’ll post more details when information becomes available.
Introducing our first ever all metallic eyeshadow palette — Heavy Metals! These are the creamiest, most amazing, shiny metallics we’ve ever created.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – soon at Urban Decay
Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette – New
- Ground
- Aluminium
- Spandex
- Dive
- Metalhead
- Punk Runk
- Mullet
- Amp
- Twisted
- Glamrock
- Bass
- Glory
- Demo
- Starfire
- Afterparty
- Angelfire
- Roadie
- Maiden
- Scream
- Acoustic
1 comment
I think this palette will prove to be cumbersome the way it has been designed. It would have been much better to sell each section separately. However they are beautiful shades.