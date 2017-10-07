Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Heavy Metals Palette

Hello beauties!

We have our first sneak peek at Urban Decay Holiday 2017 Collection. Just posted yesterday on Instagram by Wende Zomnir. Gosh, I want to see more than this gorgeous Urban Decay Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette. I may not be into blue and green shades, but there are plenty others that I like. 🙂 I’ll post more details when information becomes available.

Introducing our first ever all metallic eyeshadow palette — Heavy Metals! These are the creamiest, most amazing, shiny metallics we’ve ever created.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Urban Decay

Heavy Metals Eyeshadow Palette – New