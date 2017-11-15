Hello beauties!

I especially love the holiday season, not only because is my B-day and everywhere I go I see gorgeous Christmas decorations, but also because of the way it makes me feel. Well everything of that of course plus as beauty addict you can get the best offers from your favorite brands. For example the new Preen x Elizabeth Arden designer gift worth £104/€130. It looks like a peek into spring with that bright florals, don’t you think? 🙂

This season, it’s all about vividly chic florals and vibrant, glowing beauty! On trend and just in time for the Autumn chill, your Preen for Elizabeth Arden designer gift dazzles with colourful flowers on the outside and favourite glow-getters on the inside. In travel-perfect sizes, find five skin saviours plus an exceptional lash definer, ready to bring on the bright wherever you go.

Availability

UK Launch Date – from 2 to 25 November 2017 exclusively at Debenhams

Preen for Elizabeth Arden Designer GwP Holiday 2017

This gorgeous bag is the perfect kit to help your skin survive the colder months and can be yours when you purchase two Elizabeth Arden products, one to be skincare.

Housed in a gorgeous Preen bag, featuring AW17 on trend florals, the set worth £104/€130 contains:

SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster 5ml

PREVAGE® Treatment Boosting Cleanser 50ml

Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment 30ml

Lasting Impression™ Mascara Mini 2.5ml

PREVAGE® Anti-Aging Moisture Cream SPF 30 15ml

