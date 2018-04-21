Hello pretties!

Take a closer look at Marc Jacobs Beauty Coconut Fantasy Summer 2018 Collection. Featuring only a couple of products, this Summer 2018 collection looks irresistible to me. OMG the look of that palette, pure love. I’ll have to check it out in the store once it launches in UK as well. 🙂 Don’t forget about the Runway Edition 2018 Collection as well if you are a fan.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora for VIB Rouge | 23 April 2018 for everyone else

Marc Jacobs Beauty Coconut Fantasy Summer 2018 Collection

Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 Fantascene – Flesh, Covets, Fantasy, She Said, Meet Ya, For More, On the Dance Floor A long-wearing eyeshadow palette in a glossy white compact with rose gold accents, featuring seven shades in four fashion finishes—velvet, satin, silk, and lamé—to layer and dress your eyes. Empower your inner eye makeup stylist with this ultra-luxe eyeshadow palette, featuring four fashion finishes: buttery matte velvet, shimmering satin, sparkling silk, and metallic lamé. This limited-edition palette in a glossy white case features the same super-plush shadow formulation as the original Eye-conic, covering lids in lasting, velvety-rich pigment. Make the ultimate impression in a covetable mix of sensual-nude and shimmering-pop shades.

Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter – Limited Edition – $44.00 Inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water and the glow of youthful-looking, radiant, well-hydrated skin, this gel-cream lights up the complexion. Use it to directly highlight skin or blend this concentrated luminizer with foundation and primer to transform them into illuminating elixirs. A little goes a long way: This gel highlighter builds for the ultimate sheen, and the sensual, rose-gold hue flatters all skin tones with warm radiance. It’s formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to help hydrate and nourish skin. Fantasy – warm rose-gold (Shimmer Finish)

O!Mega Bronzer – Limited Edition – $49.00 Tan-Tastic! – neutral bronze (Matte Finish) A universally-flattering, seamless matte bronzer, available for a limited time in a glossy white compact with rose gold accents.

Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder – Permanent – $44.00 Finish Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder blurs and perfects your complexion, while setting your makeup with a soft-matte finish for up to eight hours. The loose translucent powder features five forms of coconut and cocoa butter, which melt undetectably for a healthy and hydrated look—not dry or chalky. So lightweight and creamy, the innovative formula layers seamlessly so your makeup stays looking fresh from start to finish. The mess-free interior mesh ensures the ideal amount of powder is released for application—perfect for travel or on the go. Invisible – translucent (Natural Finish)

