Dolce&Gabbana Royal Parade Holiday 2017 Collection reveals a colorful palette of products. The new D&G Christmas 2017 Makeup collection is inspired by the traditional “luminarie” and characterised by bright and vivid colours.
Discover the Royal Parade campaign and follow Caroline Daur through the old streets of Bari, surrounded by the “luminarie” and a jubilant brass band. Play with bright and vivid colours and create vibrant new looks for the upcoming holiday period.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – November 2017 at Nordstrom
UK Launch Date – 2 November 2017 at Harrods
Dolce&Gabbana Royal Parade Holiday 2017 Collection
Dazzling Gold All Over Stick – Limited Edition
The new, All Over Stick gives a radiant golden glow to the eyes, lips and cheeks in a simple stroke.
Classic Cream Lipstick – £27.00
- 217 Royal Pink (Limited Edition)
- 625 Scarlett
Perfect Mono Eyeshadow – £27.00
- 105 Royal Blue (Limited Edition)
- 75 Royal Green (Limited Edition)
The Khol Pencil
- 23 Gold (Limited Edition)
- 5 Peacock
Nail Lacquer – £21.00
- 232 Royal Pink (Limited Edition)
- 729 Royal Blue (Limited Edition)
- 635 Red
- Dazzling Gold (Top Coat) (Limited Edition)
That is a beautiful collection and I love the shades.
Hi, I am still waiting for this to show up at Nordstrom in the US. Are you sure it will still be releasing here if not where can I buy this
I don’t know about U.S. anymore. I saw they don’t have D&G Makeup on some of the department stores they used to have them. I really don’t know what is going on.