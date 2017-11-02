Hello sweeties!

Dolce&Gabbana Royal Parade Holiday 2017 Collection reveals a colorful palette of products. The new D&G Christmas 2017 Makeup collection is inspired by the traditional “luminarie” and characterised by bright and vivid colours.

Discover the Royal Parade campaign and follow Caroline Daur through the old streets of Bari, surrounded by the “luminarie” and a jubilant brass band. Play with bright and vivid colours and create vibrant new looks for the upcoming holiday period.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – November 2017 at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – 2 November 2017 at Harrods

Dolce&Gabbana Royal Parade Holiday 2017 Collection

Dazzling Gold All Over Stick – Limited Edition

The new, All Over Stick gives a radiant golden glow to the eyes, lips and cheeks in a simple stroke.

Classic Cream Lipstick – £27.00



217 Royal Pink (Limited Edition)

625 Scarlett

Perfect Mono Eyeshadow – £27.00

105 Royal Blue (Limited Edition)

75 Royal Green (Limited Edition)

The Khol Pencil

23 Gold (Limited Edition)

5 Peacock

Nail Lacquer – £21.00

