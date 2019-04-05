Hello sweeties!
The Queen of glow is going to drop a new collection and I know where my money will go on the launch date. Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019 features among other products, this gorgeous face glow palette that I just gotta have in my makeup collection.
U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 18 April 2019 at Charlotte Tilbury – May 2019 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Harrods
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019
Glowgasm Face Palette – Limited Edition – $75.00
- Lovegasm
- Lightasm
Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand – $38.00
- Pinkgasm – rosy pink
- Goldgasm – pale gold
- Peachgasm – sheer peach
Collagen Lip Bath – $35.00
- Peachy Plump
Dreamgasm Palette – $53.00
Similar to Tilbury’s matte Luxury eyeshadow palette, this is a highly wearable assortment of shadow shades — from rusted bronze and rose-tinged glitter to sheer, smoky brown and pearlescent champagne.
Eyes to Mesmerize Eyeshadow – $32
- Star Gold
- Rose Gold
Enjoy more photos of Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Summer 2019 collection…
2 comments
Hi love your emails, but the last few the pictures are not showing so I can’t see anything 😢 .
Hi Susan! You can see the photos in the latest email news? I’ll check them out for sure. Thank you for letting me know!