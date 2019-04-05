Home Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019

April 6, 2019

Hello sweeties!

The Queen of glow is going to drop a new collection and I know where my money will go on the launch date. Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019 features among other products, this gorgeous face glow palette that I just gotta have in my makeup collection.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 18 April 2019 at Charlotte Tilbury – May 2019 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Harrods

 

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Collection for Summer 2019

Glowgasm Face Palette – Limited Edition – $75.00

  • Lovegasm
  • Lightasm

Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand – $38.00

  • Pinkgasm – rosy pink
  • Goldgasm – pale gold
  • Peachgasm – sheer peach

Collagen Lip Bath – $35.00

  • Peachy Plump

Dreamgasm Palette – $53.00

Similar to Tilbury’s matte Luxury eyeshadow palette, this is a highly wearable assortment of shadow shades — from rusted bronze and rose-tinged glitter to sheer, smoky brown and pearlescent champagne.

Eyes to Mesmerize Eyeshadow – $32

  • Star Gold
  • Rose Gold

Enjoy more photos of Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Summer 2019 collection…

2 comments
0
2 comments

Susan Walker April 6, 2019 - 11:58 am

Hi love your emails, but the last few the pictures are not showing so I can’t see anything 😢 .

Reply
Tavia April 6, 2019 - 10:11 pm

Hi Susan! You can see the photos in the latest email news? I’ll check them out for sure. Thank you for letting me know!

Reply

