Hello beauties!

Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection celebrates their 20th anniversary and features Moonlit Perle Glow Powder as their star product. This piece is so elegant that makes it a collector’s edition.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Barney’s

UK Launch Date – October 2018 at Chantecaille.com, Harrods

SHOP NOW

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection

Chantecaille introduces a collector’s edition compact embellished with luminous pearl accents. The radiant powder balm highlighter glides on weightlessly, dusting the skin with a shimmering, moonlit glow. After applying with a soft brush, skin looks airbrushed and perfected and feels refreshingly soft and smooth.

Les Perles – Limited Edition – £36.00

High-pigment water-based formula liquid eyeliners in two new shades:

Argent : Silvery gold

: Silvery gold Violette: Shimmering violet

Brilliant Gloss – Limited Edition – £28.00

Rosy Pink

Face Brush – £36.00

Full-size vegan face brush with a travel-friendly short handle.

Ultimate Brush Set – £183.00

Vegan artist-inspired tool set including:

Concealer Brush

Cheek Brush

Foundation and Mask Brush

Eye Definer Brush

Eye Liner Brush

SHOP NOW