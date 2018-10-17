Home Beauty Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection
Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection

October 17, 2018

Hello beauties!

Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection celebrates their 20th anniversary and features Moonlit Perle Glow Powder as their star product. This piece is so elegant that makes it a collector’s edition.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Barney’s

UK Launch Date – October 2018 at Chantecaille.com, Harrods

Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection

Chantecaille Moonlit Perle Glow Powder – Limited Edition – $125.00 / £100.00

Chantecaille introduces a collector’s edition compact embellished with luminous pearl accents. The radiant powder balm highlighter glides on weightlessly, dusting the skin with a shimmering, moonlit glow. After applying with a soft brush, skin looks airbrushed and perfected and feels refreshingly soft and smooth.

Les Perles – Limited Edition – £36.00

High-pigment water-based formula liquid eyeliners in two new shades:

  • Argent: Silvery gold
  • Violette: Shimmering violet

Brilliant Gloss – Limited Edition – £28.00

  • Rosy Pink

Face Brush – £36.00

Full-size vegan face brush with a travel-friendly short handle.

Ultimate Brush Set – £183.00

Vegan artist-inspired tool set including:

  • Concealer Brush
  • Cheek Brush
  • Foundation and Mask Brush
  • Eye Definer Brush
  • Eye Liner Brush

