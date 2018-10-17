Hello beauties!
Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection celebrates their 20th anniversary and features Moonlit Perle Glow Powder as their star product. This piece is so elegant that makes it a collector’s edition.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Barney’s
UK Launch Date – October 2018 at Chantecaille.com, Harrods
Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection
Chantecaille Moonlit Perle Glow Powder – Limited Edition – $125.00 / £100.00
Chantecaille introduces a collector’s edition compact embellished with luminous pearl accents. The radiant powder balm highlighter glides on weightlessly, dusting the skin with a shimmering, moonlit glow. After applying with a soft brush, skin looks airbrushed and perfected and feels refreshingly soft and smooth.
Les Perles – Limited Edition – £36.00
High-pigment water-based formula liquid eyeliners in two new shades:
- Argent: Silvery gold
- Violette: Shimmering violet
Brilliant Gloss – Limited Edition – £28.00
- Rosy Pink
Face Brush – £36.00
Full-size vegan face brush with a travel-friendly short handle.
Ultimate Brush Set – £183.00
Vegan artist-inspired tool set including:
- Concealer Brush
- Cheek Brush
- Foundation and Mask Brush
- Eye Definer Brush
- Eye Liner Brush
