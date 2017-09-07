Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2017
Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette Fall 2017

September 7, 2017

Hello pretties!

When I saw Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette the other day at Sephora (50% discount), I thought I was dreaming. I mean look at it! Not only it has 12 eye shadows which is rare for Bobbi but it also has a great price. You also have swatches of Bobbi Brown Nude Drama right after the cut! Enter for more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Nude Drama Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $59.00

A palette of 12 eyeshadows formulated with rich textures and intense pigments for a range of unique nude eye looks. This palette includes a range of rich, earthy nudes, which define and highlight eyes for day, night, or after hours. The eye shadows are easy to blend and glide on lids with little to no fallout.

Shades:

  • Ivory
  • Antique Rose
  • Earth
  • Saddle
  • Halo
  • Sunkissed
  • Terracota
  • Black Sand
  • Bonfire
  • Pink Bellini
  • Velvet Plum
  • Espresso

Enjoy more photos…


4 comments
3
genevieve September 10, 2017 - 7:27 am

I absolutely love the shades, but there have been so many poor reviews of this brand’s products over the past few years that any person would hesitate to purchase. I would have to see the swatches myself, I think.

Reply
Tavia September 10, 2017 - 1:08 pm

I love the colors as well, so many nude pinks in there. The other day someone was commenting on my Instagram post that she tried this palette at Sephora and she was so disappointed. 🙁

Reply
Sarah December 2, 2017 - 12:12 am

Hi Tania,
Now that it is available in the UK, how would you compare it the bibbi brown christmas palette rubies please? Which is best…? 🙂
Many thanks as always 🙂

Reply
Tavia December 2, 2017 - 5:34 pm

Hi Sarah! I just saw the Rubies palette the other day. I haven’t bought any of them so I can’t really say since I didn’t get to test them properly at home, wear the eyeshadows and so on. I have skipped Bobbi Brown makeup this holiday season. 🙂

Reply

