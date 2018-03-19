Hello sweeties!

The craziness begins today with ULTA 21 Days of Beauty super sale event which lasts for three weeks. Twice a year ULTA organizes this huge sale that offers different products discounted up to 50%. You can shop the offers in the stores as well, but watch out for Online Only offers throughout the event. Each day comes with its own offers so make sure to check out daily so you won’t miss anything. You can choose to shop different categories as makeup, skincare, makeup cleansers, skincare tools, makeup brushes and so on.

Availability

U.S. – Now at ULTA between 18 March – 7 April 2018

ULTA 21 Days of Beauty 18 March – 7 April 2018

Beauty Steals are available for one day and one day only! They are special savings of up to 50% on ULTA’s most-loved brands. You’ll see them only a few times a year: during 21 Days of Beauty, the Gorgeous Hair Event and the Love Your Skin event.

Hot Buys are additional offers of up to 40% off and are available during 21 Days of Beauty (and other surprise times during the year). You’ll usually see them available for three weeks during special events.

18 March 2018 Beauty Steals

A lengthening, curling, volumizing, and conditioning mascara infused with olive esters to condition, treat, and protect lashes.

Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara could be considered a push-up bra for your lashes – a 4-in-1 (lengthening, curling, volumizing, and conditioning) plus it’s dermatologist- and clinically-proven to increase the appearance of lash volume.

PRO Palette 3 contains 16 eyeshadows and a mini Behind the Scenes Eye Primer for stay-true color that lasts, a PRO must-have!

Shades:

Top Row (Matte): Blanc, Canvas, Cool Taupe, Pink Nude, Clay, Terracotta, Dark Brown, Jet Black

Bottom Row (Shimmer): Light Gold, Almond Pearl, Medallion, Light Pewter, Amethyst, Rose Bronze, Dark Mocha, Truffle

Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash – $14.00 ($28.00)

Daily exfoliation is vital to healthy-looking skin. Award-winning microdelivery “30-second cleansing mini peel” with micro-exfoliating beads gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a smoother, brighter, more even complexion as it cleanses and lightly tones. Perfect for all skin types, including aging and sensitive skin.

What day of this event is more appealing to you? I’m curious to know what products are you aiming for. 🙂 At the same time I’m a bit jealous as ULTA doesn’t shop internationally, otherwise I’ll be on a diet during this event. 🙂

