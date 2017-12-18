Hello pretties!

If you are wondering what’s got into me that I’m doing this kind of post, I’ll tell you. I’m hoping Santa will visit my blog and pick up the hints I’m leaving behind for the perfect Christmas gift. How can you not when Michael Kors Sale offers up to 50% OFF. I’m know for being “subtle” when it comes to gifts but over the past few years it really paid off as I can’t remember I single gift that I didn’t like, use or wear. 🙂

So The Michale Kors Sale includes both men and women items, from clothing and shoes to handbags and accessories. Either if you are shopping for yourself or for someone else I think is great chance to pink (sorry I meant pick) up some amazing gifts. I’m going to start with the bags that are my favorites (I hope you got that Santa) but do go ahead and check all the offerings.

Availability

U.S. Availability – Now until 2 January 2018 at Michael Kors

UK Availability – Now until 2 January 2018 at Michael Kors



Michael Kors SALE Up to 50% OFF

There’s a huge sale on various handbags, some of them are discounted up to 50% but pay attention to the colors. The same model can be on sale if it’s a blue color but not if it’s pink or black. Everything is listed on their website but pay attention when you shop. Most of my favorite handbag models which are in pink are not on sale but I’m fine with a violet colors as well. 🙂

The only thing that’s bothering me is the price difference between U.S. currency and UK currency. For some of the items the difference is almost double. If I were in U.S. and be able to shop a Michael Kors bag for $156 instead of £220 which equals $295 (the difference is almost double) I would probably go broke (but having an awesome MK bags collection) while taking advantage of this sale.

Downsize your carryall for days on the go. This compact crossbody is richly tactile and beautifully shaped in a sophisticated silhouette. Timelessly understated with a touch of gilded hardware, this ladylike piece promises to be a go-to in your handbag repertoire.

Color: Mulberry

Get a handle on timeless style with our treasured Selma Saffiano leather satchel. Offering up a smart, structured shape and subtle logo detailing, it strikes a high-fashion chord, while promising a smart sensibility season after season. Carry it at the crook of the arm for a major statement, or across the chest as a carefree crossbody.

Colors:

Damson

Cranberry

Oyster (U.S. only)

Navy (UK only)

Soft Pink (UK only)

Star-shaped perforations punctuate our mini Rhea backpack with modern personality. This compact leather carryall features two main zip compartments and one smaller zip pocket at the front to keep you organized.

Colors

Ultra Pink (UK only)

Black (US only)

Pearl Grey (US only)

The Anabelle tote is the carryall we can’t live without. Crafted from rich pebbled leather, this minimalist bag is generously sized to hold all your essentials plus an extra pair of shoes. Touches of gilded hardware deliver subtle shine while dual carrying options lend added versatility.

Acorn

Admiral

Black

Crafted from pebbled leather, our streamlined Mercer tote is a thoughtful update to a timeless silhouette. Tuck important items—such as your keys, phone and wallet—in the median zippered compartment, and carry it by its elegant top handles or go hands-free with the removable shoulder strap.

Colors:

Olive

Damson

Mulberry

Orange

Electric Blue (US only)

Iris (US only)

Impeccably designed, understated and chic, the Bedford crossbody is just the kind of accessory that no wardrobe is complete without. Its deceptively spacious interior is perfect for keeping daily necessities close and organized.

Color: Quarry Grey

Our Parker watch is renewed for the season with lavish details inspired by precious jewels. A gold-tone stainless steel bracelet strap and faceted acetate center links complement the richly-hued minimalist dial while pavé stones add a touch of brilliance.

Add a touch of celestial glamour to any look with our Portia gold-tone watch. Its minimalist silhouette is accented by a shimmering display with star accents and pavé studs for a chic and functional finish.

Designed with the jet-set lifestyle in mind, our Lexington watch brings sleek and streamlined to a whole new level. The rose gold-tone stainless steel silhouette showcases an all-over pavé face and chronograph dials. Let this dynamic timepiece complete any and every outfit.

SHOP THIS POST