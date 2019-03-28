Hello beauties!

This is the Summer 2019 makeup collection that I’ve been waiting for. MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection is a limited-edition collection inspired by nature and will be designed in gold-flecked marbleized packaging.

UK Launch Date – 4 April 2019 at MAC UK

U.S. Launch Date – 6 June 2019 at MAC Cosmetics , Nordstrom,ULTA

MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection

MAC Eyeshadow x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $43.00 / £39.00

Natural Vice

Desert Lightning

Iridescent Powder – Limited Edition – $35.00 / £25.50

Serenity Seeker

Into Eternity

Next to Nothing Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $30.00 / £23.50

Canyon Dreamin’

Sun-Soaked Strip

Face Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £35.00

Ignite Wonder

Lipstick – Limited Edition Packaging – $20.00 / £17.50

Feelin’ Sedimental

The Naturalist

Let’s Mesa Around

Life in Sepia

Natural Born Leader

Lipglass – Limited Edition Packaging – $19.00 / £15.50

Marble Faun

Nature Freak

Coral of the Wild

Rock Starz

Make Me Mercurial

126SES Split Fibre Large Face Brush – $43.00 / £34.50

234SES Split Fibre Eye Blending Brush – $26.00 / £21.00

