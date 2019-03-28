Home Beauty MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection
Beauty

MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection

March 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

This is the Summer 2019 makeup collection that I’ve been waiting for. MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection is a limited-edition collection inspired by nature and will be designed in gold-flecked marbleized packaging.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 4 April 2019 at MAC UK

U.S. Launch Date – 6 June 2019 at MAC Cosmetics , Nordstrom,ULTA

 

MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection

MAC Eyeshadow x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $43.00 / £39.00

  • Natural Vice
  • Desert Lightning

Iridescent Powder – Limited Edition – $35.00 / £25.50

  • Serenity Seeker
  • Into Eternity

Next to Nothing Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $30.00 / £23.50

  • Canyon Dreamin’
  • Sun-Soaked Strip

Face Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £35.00

  • Ignite Wonder

Lipstick – Limited Edition Packaging – $20.00 / £17.50

  • Feelin’ Sedimental
  • The Naturalist
  • Let’s Mesa Around
  • Life in Sepia
  • Natural Born Leader

Lipglass – Limited Edition Packaging – $19.00 / £15.50

  • Marble Faun
  • Nature Freak
  • Coral of the Wild
  • Rock Starz
  • Make Me Mercurial

126SES Split Fibre Large Face Brush – $43.00 / £34.50

234SES Split Fibre Eye Blending Brush – $26.00 / £21.00

Enjoy more photos…






