Hello beauties!
This is the Summer 2019 makeup collection that I’ve been waiting for. MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection is a limited-edition collection inspired by nature and will be designed in gold-flecked marbleized packaging.
UK Launch Date – 4 April 2019 at MAC UK
U.S. Launch Date – 6 June 2019 at MAC Cosmetics , Nordstrom,ULTA
MAC Electric Wonder Summer 2019 Collection
MAC Eyeshadow x 12 Palette – Limited Edition – $43.00 / £39.00
- Natural Vice
- Desert Lightning
Iridescent Powder – Limited Edition – $35.00 / £25.50
- Serenity Seeker
- Into Eternity
Next to Nothing Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition – $30.00 / £23.50
- Canyon Dreamin’
- Sun-Soaked Strip
Face Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £35.00
- Ignite Wonder
Lipstick – Limited Edition Packaging – $20.00 / £17.50
- Feelin’ Sedimental
- The Naturalist
- Let’s Mesa Around
- Life in Sepia
- Natural Born Leader
Lipglass – Limited Edition Packaging – $19.00 / £15.50
- Marble Faun
- Nature Freak
- Coral of the Wild
- Rock Starz
- Make Me Mercurial
126SES Split Fibre Large Face Brush – $43.00 / £34.50
234SES Split Fibre Eye Blending Brush – $26.00 / £21.00
Enjoy more photos…