I’m bringing news and a first look at Dolce&Gabbana Royal Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection. The packaging is absolutely exquisite and totally new for Dolce&Gabbana beauty and I really like it. As for the products, we are getting only one eye product, two for face and 3 for lips. Keep on reading to find out more about D&G Holiday 2020 makeup collection.

UK Launch Date – December 2020 at Harrods

Dolce&Gabbana Royal Holiday 2020 Makeup Collection

D&G Royal Kajal Eye Powder Liner – Limited Edition

A powder type eyeliner (3 g) that gives a strong look with one stroke. The soft powder fits comfortably on the upper and lower eyelids while the beautiful finish lasts for a long time. A dramatic black powder with a delicate sparkle…

Black

D&G Royal Light Liquid Highlighter – Limited Edition

A new liquid highlighter (7.5 ml) with multi-colored delicate shine. The pigments catch the light and give your face and body a luminous glow. You can use it on your decolletage as well. Available in two dazzling colors that respond to the sparkling holiday season:

01 Gold

02 Rosy Gold

D&G Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper – Limited Edition

This lip plumper (6 ml) instantly creates glamorous lips with a rich luster and shine. The freshly-applied bouncy texture and moisture will last for a long time. It has a comfortable and smooth formula that’s not sticky or tacky. Available in three fascinating colors for the holiday season:

01 Red

02 Burgundy

03 Gold