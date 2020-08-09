Hello beauties!

After teasing Dolce&Gabbana Fall 2020 Lipstick Collection on my Instagram all week it’s time for more details. D&G Beauty will be launching two new lipstick lines for the upcoming Fall 2020 season. Both lines will be launching separate and the first one, towards the end of September will be the Passion Lip Cream to Powder Matte Lip Pen. The Lip Lacquers line will be following a month later. Keep in mind that this information is for Asian market so for UK or Internationally launch dates may vary.

UK Launch Date – October 2020 at Harrods | Asia Launch Date – 23 September for Lipsticks | 28 October for Lip Laquers

Dolce&Gabbana Fall 2020 Lipstick Collection

Passion Lip Cream to Powder Matte Lip Pen – New

Is an elegant visual lipstick featuring the “black lace” motif that is typical for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. The slim silhouette is like a pen, making it perfect for carrying it around in your bag. When applied on the lips the texture changes from creamy to powder-like.

It’s velvety, smooth too the touch while the colors are intense and long lasting. The formula also contains moisturizing ingredients that will keep the lips moisturized throughout the wear.



The entire line features 16 colors with matte and shiny finishes. So we have 8 colors in a velvety matte finish and 8 sparkling and shiny textures. Which ones will you choose?

Shinissimo High Shine Lip Lacquer – New

Shinissimo High Shine Lip Lacquer is a new liquid lip that features “Devotion Heart”, which is the symbol of Dolce & Gabbana. A popular motif used for clothing and bags is drawn on the cap.

Apply a single coat of liquid lipstick to create a captivating lips with a breathtaking luster and high color. It has a smooth, non-greasy texture and keeps a beautiful finish for a long time. A great thing is that it contains moisturizing ingredients that moisturize the lips.

The entire line features 14 shades that were inspired by jewels. You will see only 7 shades here because these are the shades that will be released in October 2020. The rest 7 shades will be added to the line after Spring 2021 so stay tuned for those.

What do you lovelies feel about that clear color with reminiscent of diamonds. I see red shades reminiscent of rubies, purple of amethyst and I love the colors so far.